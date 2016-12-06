Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Chennai to pay respect to Jayalalithaa

New Delhi, December 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday visit Chennai to pay his last respect to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha, official sources said.

Kejriwal will arrive in Chennai at around 12.30 p.m., and visit Rajaji Hall to pay homage to the deceased AIADKM leader.

Kejriwal on Monday night condoling Jayalalithaa’s death tweeted: “Very sad to hear the demise of ‘Amma’. A very very popular leader. Aam Aadmi’s leader. May her soul rest in peace.”

Jayalalithaa died at 11.30 p.m. on Monday, triggering immense grief across the state. She was 68. IANS