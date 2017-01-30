Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Truble: The AAP Convenor stayed at ex-militant’s house in Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was slammed on Monday for his stay at Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) commander Gurinder Singh’s house in Moga.

After addressing a rally in Zira town of Ferozepur, the Delhi CM arrived in Moga at about 10 pm and retired for the night at the house of Gurinder, who is currently in England, reports said.

Also read: Akalis, BJP, Congress colluding against AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Gurinder has been the chief of Khalistan Commando Force and a case was also registered against him in 1997 for murder and under sections of arms and explosive Act.

According to sources, Kejriwal was received by Gurinder’s friend Satnam Singh.

Criticising the AAP convenor, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Kejriwal can go to any extent to acquire power in the state of Punjab.

“By staying overnight in the house of a former militant, Kejriwal has again proved that he is ready to cross any limit to capture power in Punjab,” Sukhbir Singh Badal, said.

Punjab will go to polls on February 4 to decide the fate of 1,146 candidates in the fray.

The main contest is between the Akali Dal-BJP combine, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).