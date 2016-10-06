Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal again urges Centre to expose Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 6 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday again urged the Centre to expose Pakistan internationally, while hailing the media for exposing its false propaganda on surgical strikes.

“So happy that some media exposing Pakistan’s false propaganda. I congratulate them. Urge Indian govt (government) to likewise expose Pakistan internationally,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He quoted a report of a news channel which claimed that an officer in Pakistan-administered Kashmir had accepted that surgical strikes took place.

Kejriwal in a video message on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expose Pakistan’s false propaganda when before a delegation of international media it denied the Indian surgical strikes.

The Chief Minister, in spite of differences with him on other matters, had earlier hailed the Prime Minister’s strict measures against Pakistan.

Following his video message on Monday, Kejriwal faced sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly raising questions over the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across ong the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The BJP questioned Kejriwal’s silence over media reports showing “conclusive evidence” of the surgical strikes and dubbed it as “surprising”.