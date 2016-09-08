Delhi CM Kejriwal mobbed, chased at Delhi railway station, faces protest by BJP women workers to expel MLA Ashutosh

New Delhi,Sept9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday mobbed and chased by the BJP women’s wing workers as he arrived at the New Delhi railway station to board a train for Punjab.

According to reports, the members of Delhi BJP women wing protested against CM and demanded that he speak on misconduct of his MLAs and expel Ashutosh from AAP.

The BJP workers protested against the scandals involving AAP party leaders.

The BJP supporters chased the AAP leader as he entered the platform to board the train for Ludhiana and angrily shouted slogans.

Congress pulls up AAP, says Ashutosh has insulted sentiments of Indians
They chanted ‘Kejriwal hai hai’, ‘Kejriwal istifa do’. Kejriwal is going to Ludhiana to hold meetings with the candidates for the 2017 Punjab Assembly election.

This comes just days after AAP MLA Devendra Sherawat claimed that AAP leaders in Punjab were sexually exploiting women in return for tickets.

Recently, Sandeep Kumar, who held the Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare portfolios, was sacked from the council of ministers by Arvind Kejriwal after he received a nine-minute-long CD in which Kumar was purportedly shown in a compromising position with a woman.

