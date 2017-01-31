Delhi Connaught Place watch showroom burgled worth Rs. 1.30 crore watches

New Delhi , Jan. 31: In one of the biggest heists at city showrooms in recent times, a gang of thieves burgled a watch showroom in Connaught Place and fled with over 600 watches worth more than Rs. 1.30 crore.

The incident took place at a time when the city was on high alert with heavy police deployment in Lutyens’ Delhi for Republic Day and the Beating Retreat.

The burglars have not been identified yet.

The incident was reported on January 28, when the complainant, one of the owners of the shop, arrived at the store located in the Regal Building.

The complainant said he did not find the shop’s shutter closed properly.

The owners of the shops discovered that a number of expensive high-end watches, such as Seiko, Casio, Guess, Fossil, Titan, Omega, Longines, and Rado were missing.

They said the thieves also stole about Rs. two lakh in cash and some watches that had come in for repairs.

The owners said a total of 680 watches were stolen.

Interestingly, the only CCTV camera installed at the showroom was switched off when the store was closed around 8 p.m. on Friday after the day’s business.

The police are trying to scan the CCTV footage from the nearby shops and bank ATMs to identify the accused.

Also, current and previous employees of the showroom, including the security guard, are being interrogated. (ANI)