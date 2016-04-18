Delhi cook chops his wife into pieces, arrested

April 18, 2016 | By : 
 New Delhi, Apr.18: In a horrifying incident, a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and then chopping her body into parts, before dumping it at a secluded spot near his residence in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

The accused, Gulbuddin, is a cook by profession.
 He had married another woman in Assam, where he had lived for a while, and wanted to get rid of his first wife Phullu Begum, a police official said.

It is reported that the body was found in a decomposed state and when Gulbuddin was subjected to sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed before the police.
Tags: ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Sherin Mathews’ father indicted with murder charges, will face death penalty
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top