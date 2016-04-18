Delhi cook chops his wife into pieces, arrested

New Delhi, Apr.18: In a horrifying incident, a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and then chopping her body into parts, before dumping it at a secluded spot near his residence in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. The accused, Gulbuddin, is a cook by profession. He had married another woman in Assam, where he had lived for a while, and wanted to get rid of his first wife Phullu Begum, a police official said. It is reported that the body was found in a decomposed state and when Gulbuddin was subjected to sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed before the police.