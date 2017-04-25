Delhi Court awards seven years jail term to Chhota Rajan and three others over fake passport case

New Delhi, April 25: A Delhi Court on Tuesday awarded seven years jail term to noted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in connection with a fake passport case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 on each of them. The court yesterday convicted Rajan and three government officials in connection with the case.

The court had on June 8 last year framed charges against Rajan and then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under Sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.

During the pendency of the plea, the court had ordered a stay on the pronouncement of verdict in the case by the trial court. All the four persons have been convicted of offences under Sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.

The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with others. The three are out on bail, while Rajan is presently in judicial custody. Rajan is accused in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.

He has cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and with the CBI.

The don, held by the Indonesian Police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015, after being on the run for 27 years. (ANI)

