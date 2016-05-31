Delhi court dismisses complaint against Kejriwal on alleged anti-Modi tweets

New Delhi, May 31 : A Delhi Court on Tuesday dismissed the criminal complaint filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly using ‘defamatory and seditious’ words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The Tis Hazari Court had on Saturday taken cognizance on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal for using allegedly “defamatory and seditious” words against Prime Minister Modi following the CBI raid at the office of his Principal Secretary.

The complaint, filed by advocate Pradeep Dwivedi, had sought Kejriwal’s prosecution under Sections 124A (sedition) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) alleging there was ‘seditious intention’ behind the remarks which spread ‘hatred and contempt’ against Prime Minister Modi.

The complainant had argued that the remarks like ‘coward’ and ‘psychopath’ uttered by the Delhi Chief Minister against the Prime Minister were ‘defamatory and seditious’ and such statements could spread ‘disharmony’ and ‘disaffection’ in the country.

On December 15 last year, Kejriwal tweeted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-the country’s foremost investigating body-has raided his office.

He blamed Prime Minister Modi for this raid, without mincing his words.

“When Modi cudn’t handle me politically, he resorts to this cowardice. Modi is a coward and a psychopath,” he had tweeted.