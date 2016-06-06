Delhi court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against SRK, Salman

New Delhi, June 6 : A Delhi Court on Monday dismissed a criminal complaintfiled against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for allegedly hurtingreligious sentiments by entering the sets of a temple wearing shoes while shooting for reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’.

The Tis Hazari court, however, allowed the complainant to produce pre-summoning evidence on October 14.

In an Action Taken Report (ATR), the police had earlier said that Shah Rukh and Salman were shooting at a makeshift temple, which was part of the sets in a studio for the reality show and had no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

The report was filed following court’s order on the complaint lodged by advocate Gaurav Gulati who sought registration of an FIR against the two actors, Colors channel and director and producer of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ for alleged offences under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298(uttering words with deliberate intent to woundreligious feelings) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint alleged that in a video being circulated, Shah Rukh and Salman were seen wearing shoes on the sets of the temple while shooting for an episode of ‘ Bigg Boss 9’ where the idol can be seen in the background.

The complaint against the two actors was filed in the Roop Nagar Police Station in the national capital.

