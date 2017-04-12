Delhi Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya over FERA violation

New Delhi, April 12: Delhi Court on Wednesday had issued an open ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Vijay Mallya in connection with the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA 1995) violation case.

Reportedly, Vijay Mallya had allegedly paid 200,000 dollars to a British company for showing the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and certain other European countries during 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The amount was allegedly paid without attaining prior consent from the RBI, which in turn violated FERA norms.