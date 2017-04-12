Delhi Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya over FERA violation

April 12, 2017 | By :
Delhi Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya over FERA violation
Vijay Mallya's arrest is not an achievement to be celebrated: Congress.

New Delhi, April 12: Delhi Court on Wednesday had issued an open ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Vijay Mallya in connection with the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA 1995) violation case.

Reportedly, Vijay Mallya had allegedly paid 200,000 dollars to a British company for showing the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and certain other European countries during 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The amount was allegedly paid without attaining prior consent from the RBI, which in turn violated FERA norms.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Vijay Mallya appeared in London court for hearing in extradition case
Delhi court declares Mallya ‘proclaimed offender’, liquor baron busy promoting ‘hot’ Kingfisher calendar
Vijay Mallya’s pre-trial hearing on extradition case begins today, says done nothing wrong
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya , submits four reports in massive box, to the Indian authorities in the extradition case filed against him in London
Supreme Court asks physical presence of Vijay Mallya in contempt case
Supreme Court to hear Vijay Mallya’s contempt case today
Top