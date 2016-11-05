Delhi Court on Saturday extends  custody of LIC agent Anand Chauhan in connection with Virbhadra Singh DA case

New Delhi, November 5: The Delhi Court on Saturday extended the custody of LIC agent Anand Chauhan till November 24 in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

In October, a special court directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply certain documents to Chauhan, an accused charge sheeted in the same case.

Special Judge Vinod Kumar directed the probe agency to hand over the documents which were filed along with the final report in the case.

In September, the Enforcement Directorate filed charge sheet Chauhan in a money laundering case involving Singh and others.

A Delhi court had earlier on August 20 dismissed Chauhan’s bail petition.

Chauhan was arrested on July 9 in Chandigarh by the Enforcement Directorate for not cooperate with the agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was instrumental in investing Rs. five crores in LIC polices in the name of the family of Virbhadra Singh including his wife and children.(ANI)

