Delhi court quashes non-bailable warrant against ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Omji Maharaj

New Delhi, Dec 03: In a major relief to Vinodanand Jha, popularly known as Swami Omji Maharaj, a Delhi Court on Saturday quashed the non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with the theft case lodged by his brother.

The court cancelled the NBW and imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 after the self-proclaimed godman appeared before it today.

“The court has accepted our NBW plea and the warrant of Swami Om ji is cancelled,” A.P. Singh, the self-proclaimed godman’s lawyer, told the media.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satish Kumar Arora had earlier on December 3issued the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) directing Maharaj to appear before the court.

Earlier, Maharaj was asked to appear before the court on November 8 and November 21. He, however, failed to appear before it courtesy the ‘Bigg Boss’ show.

Pramod Jha, the younger brother of Omji Maharaj, had in November 2008 filed an FIR against the self-proclaimed godman, accusing him of breaching the security lock of his bicycle shop in Lodhi Colony, New Delhi, along with three men. He also accused Omji Maharaj of stealing 11 bicycles, expensive spare parts, sale deed of the house and some important documents.

However, the self-proclaimed godman’s lawyer refuted the allegations and said that the case was registered out of jealousy.

