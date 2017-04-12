Delhi court sends Sanjay Jain, Sanjeev Agarwal, Rohit Chaudhary, R Jain to 10 days remand 

New Delhi, April 12: CBI arrests Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain and two others of the Surya Vinayak industries in Punjab National Bank case which had caused a huge loss of Rs 2,240 crore. The Delhi court had sent Sanjay Jain, Sanjeev Agarwal, Rohit Chaudhary & R Jain to 10 days CBI remand in alleged fraud of over Rs 2000cr.

Delhi court sends businessmen Sanjay Jain,Sanjeev Agarwal,Rohit Chaudhary & R Jain to 10 days CBI remand in alleged fraud of over Rs 2000cr — ANI (@ANI_news) April 12, 2017

According to reliable sources from the CBI, Surya Vinayak industries have defaulted on Rs 400 crore loans taken from the Singapore branches of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India. As informed by the CBI, these loans were taken by the promoters to invest in companies they own abroad. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated separate investigations to verify whether funds were transferred out to Dubai and the United Kingdom in any illegal manner.

More details awaited.