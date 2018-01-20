Delhi court to hear National Herald Case involving Rahul, Sonia

New Delhi, January 20: A Delhi Court will on Saturday resume the hearing in the National Herald case, involving Congress Party leaders Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, among others.

Earlier in November last year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi had filed their response to the application filed by BJP leader and petitioner in the case, Subramanian Swamy.

In the response, they stated that the application filed by Subramanian Swamy is not bonafide and has been filled with the sole object of “delaying the proceedings in a lifeless case.”

The newspaper National Herald gained limelight after the BJP leader filed a case in 2012 against them.

Swamy, in his plea, alleged that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier on July 1, 2016, the Delhi court sought a reply from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Swamy’s plea. (ANI)

