Delhi Crime Branch book TTV Dinakaran for paying bribe

New Delhi, April 17: AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran has been booked in a bribery case filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.
Dinakaran was allegedly told by one Sukesh Chander that the AIADMK party symbol – which was frozen by the Election Commission last month ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll – would go to the Dinakaran-Sasikala camp if he was paid Rs 60 crore.
Dinakaran was allegedly in direct touch with the accused, and will be sent a summons asking him to join the probe.
