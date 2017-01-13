Delhi Crime branch detains YouTube prankster Sumit Verma aka ‘The Crazy Sumit’

New Delhi, Jan. 13: Delhi Crime branch on Friday detained YouTube prankster Sumit Verma aka ‘The Crazy Sumit’, who posted an objectionable video on social networking sites recently, showing him scampering away after kissing unaware girls.

The police were on hunt for Sumit after an FIR was lodged against him for posting video that drew rage from all sections of the society.

In the viral video, Sumit was seen kissing random women in Connaught Place (CP) as a prank and running away. This video induced rage amongst the audience and drew a lot of criticism on social media.

This is not the first time that the ‘Crazy Sumit’ posted the video, as he had earlier also posted pranks like sleeping with people lying tired on city parks and snatching mobile phones of women walking on the streets.

The Delhi police said earlier that an FIR has been registered by the Economic Offences Wing ( EOW) under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

During interrogation, Sumit disclosed that he created his channel/account on YouTube in the name of ‘The Crazy Sumit’ since one and half years.

Three years back, he met with an accident and had got bedridden for two months. In this period, he used to watch prank videos on YouTube. After watching such videos, he got the idea to earn money by making his own prank videos. Till date, he has made 35-40 pranks videos.

Statements of the girls will be taken to know this aspect and also clarify if they were lured or otherwise.

An investigation will also be conducted from the event management company, YouTube and Google to assess their criminal liability, if any. Only after conducting comprehensive investigation, decision will be taken about the culpability of the persons involved. (ANI)