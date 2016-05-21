Delhi Daredevils’ Braithwaite credits team effort for nail-biting win

Raipur, May 21: Delhi Daredevils star all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite has credited the overall team effort behind their nail-biting six-wicket victory in their must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajkumar College Stadium here last evening. Daredevils relied heavily on Karun Nair, who remained unbeaten on 83 to help the team cross the line in the last ball and kept alive hopes of securing a berth in the playoffs alive. Chasing a target of 159, Karun and Rishabh Pant provided stability in the innings by stitching a 71-run partnership for the second wicket after Quinton de Kock was dismissed cheaply for two. Earlier, Sunrisers were restricted to 158-7 in their stipulated 20 overs as Brathwaite set the tone for the hosts with an outstanding fielding and bowling performance. “The first six overs they were batting like slippery eels. So it was nice that the impact that it had to get the run out. (But I) must commend the boys and the overall team effort in the middle overs, not only the bowlers but also the effort in the outfield. Cutting the twos and cutting runs like that, it forced them to hit over the top and it is a very big boundary. So very well done to the fielders, very good effort by the entire team,” Braithwaite, who took two wickets, was quoted as saying by iplt20.com. Expressing his views on pressure his side had faced while heading into the crucial game, Braithwaite said that pressure was always there in the game, but he minimized it by simply bowling at his best level. “There is always pressure, but I always try to simply it - just put bat on ball (or) if I have the ball in hand, then just bowl my best ball. We play a lot of cricket and we put a lot of emphasis on the game itself but there are a lot more troubling things going on in the world,” he added. The West Indies player further called on his side to back their plans and try to enjoy each and every part of the game in order to make it into the play-offs. “It was just a matter of playing in; no matter what plan the coach has, whether it is ‘horses for courses’ or a settled playing eleven, it doesn’t matter if the team is into it each and everyone plays their best game each and every time you step out on the field. We want to do our best - that’s how it goes,” Braithwaite said. Delhi Daredevils are currently standing sixth in the points table, having seven wins from 13 games they have played so far. The Delhi-based team have to win their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Sunday in order to keep alive their hopes of making into the play-offs.