Delhi doctor arrested with cash worth Rs. 70 lakh in Rs. 100 denomination notes

NEW DELHI,Nov17: A paediatrician was detained today for allegedly possessing around Rs. 70 lakhs in Rs. 100 denominations in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said.

The doctor, identified as Nallal, was allegedly putting bundles of cash in his car when a passerby noticed his action and made a PCR call, they said.

Nallal was detained and it was found that he was carrying Rs. 69,86,000 in Rs. 100 denominations, police said.

