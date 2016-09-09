Delhi doctor arrested for raping patient in Lajpat Nagar

NEW DELHI,Sept9 A 55-year-old pulmonologist has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient at his clinic in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, police said yesterday.

 Sushil Munjal sexually assaulted the 24-year-old patient on 2 September at his Lajpat Nagar clinic run by him and his wife, who is a gynaecologist, said a senior police officer.

The victim is a resident of Karol Bagh and was reportedly undergoing treatment for chest infection at the clinic.

 She had visited the clinic for regular check-up last week, but was told that the doctor would not be able to attend to her as she was late, said the officer.

As she was about to leave, Munjal asked her to come to his chamber and the victim alleges that the doctor raped her there after his wife had left, he said.

 The doctor had also threatened her to ruin her reputation if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.The medical examination of the victim confirmed rape and the accused was arrested, the officer said.
