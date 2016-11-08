Delhi-Doha Jet Airways flight diverted to Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 08: Jet Airways on Tuesday said one of its flights was diverted to Karachi, in Pakistan, following a medical emergency on board. According to the airline, flight 9W 202 — operating between Delhi and Doha — was on Monday diverted to Karachi following a medical health emergency on board.

However, the passenger requiring urgent medical attention succumbed when the plane landed in Karachi.The aircraft returned to Delhi on Tuesday morning, the airline said.