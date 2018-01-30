Delhi: Eight months old girl critical after rape by 28-year-old cousin

New Delhi, Jan 30: After a series of brutal rapes reported from the national capital, there arises another heartbreaking case of an eight months old baby who was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin at the baby’s house in northwest Delhi’s Shakur Basti area on Sunday, police said.

The doctors say the baby is continuing in critical condition with injuries to her private parts though she underwent a surgery.

The crime came to light when the baby’s mother returned from work in the evening and found her bleeding from her privates. The mother who works as a domestic aid in the houses nearby usually left the baby with her elder sister. The baby’s father works as a daily wage labourer and they lived on the top floor of their house, giving the ground floor for rent to other families.

On Sunday, the child’s parents left for work leaving their two daughters with other family members. The two girls were safe with their aunt, till the culprit in the pretext of playing with her, carried her to another part of the building.

“He allegedly sexually assaulted the toddler. When the baby girl fell unconscious and started bleeding, he panicked and fled,” an investigating police officer was quoted saying. As usual, when the mother returned, she found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital after the mother raised an alarm informing her husband and other family members.

The cousin came on the scene because he has been missing since the incident and the hospital authorities found the evidence of brutal rape.

The unmarried cousin confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the man.