Delhi experiences cold wave, 25 trains delayed

New Delhi,Dec 15: As cold wave intensified in the national capital on Friday, 25 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to low visibility.

Fog was also seen in parts of Delhi today.

The India Meteorological Department report said the minimum temperature in Delhi to be 8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature as 18 degrees Celsius.

The national capital had been experiencing bitter cold since the past few days.

People took refuge at night shelters in Delhi on Thursday and light fire to keep themselves warm.

Earlier on December 13, at least 13 trains were delayed, 10 cancelled and one resheduled due to foggy weather and low visibility in the national capital.(ANI)

