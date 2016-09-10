Delhi family ends life after son’s death and financial pressure

NewDelhi,Sept10:A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, his wife and their 20-year-old daughter committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Jafarpur Kalan area, said police Friday. The family was disturbed after the death of their son last month under mysterious circumstances and there was financial pressure too, police added. Police suspect Bhagwan Das (50), his wife Sharda (48) and daughter Kavita died after a ‘suicide pact’.

The couple’s son, Kuldeep, who was an MBBS student in Kyrgyzstan, too had allegedly committed suicide on August 19 when he had come back home on a break, said police.

Das has left behind a ‘suicide note’ in which he has accused two persons of taking Rs 35 lakh from him to get Kuldeep admission in a medical college in Bhopal, but not returning the money after failing to do so, said police. Das, Sharda and Kavita were found unconscious at their house in Khera Dabar village Friday morning.

A neighbour spotted Das and his daughter lying in one room, while Sharda was lying in another room, said police. A PCR call was made and all were rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital, where doctors declared Das and his daughter dead on arrival. Sharda died a few hours later, police added. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajesh Deo told The Indian Express that some bottles of poisonous “salfas” tablets were recovered from the house.

“It is suspected that the family members consumed the tablets late Thursday night. They had vomited,” said Deo. He said the reason for Kuldeep’s suicide was not clear yet. He said the ‘suicide note’ running into five pages named two persons whom Das had given Rs 35 lakh to secure Kuldeep’s admission in a medical institute in Bhopal.

Das said in the note he had arranged Rs 20 lakh from his father and the rest from other persons. “A case of abetment to suicide is being registered at Jafarpur Kalan police station and we have started the probe,” said Deo.

Sources said the two persons who allegedly took the money were residents of Noida and police had already contacted them in connection with the probe. Das’s elder brother, Vinod, told The Indian Express the family was happy Kuldeep was studying abroad. “Kuldeep had got admission last year and got good marks also. He came home last month on leave. My brother’s happiness ended when Kuldeep was found dead inside the toilet at home. Since then, the family was in deep shock,” said Vinod.

Vinod added that the money his brother had paid to get Kuldeep’s admission in Bhopal was also not returned to him. “My brother felt cheated and he was in depression.” Police said Kuldeep’s viscera had been preserved for forensic examination. The report is yet to come. After Kuldeep’s death, his family had told neighbours he had died due to cardiac arrest, police added.

The end of Bhagwan Das’s family saw a pall of gloom descend on Khera Dabar village on the outskirts of Delhi Friday. Das was different and had big dreams for his son Kuldeep, who died less than a month ago, said villagers. Khera Dabar resident Madan Gopal said Das was very keen on his son Kuldeep becoming a doctor. “The occupation in this village, mostly, is farming and nobody thinks of sending children abroad to study, but Bhagwan Das did. He had pinned his hopes on his son,” added Gopal. “Life changed for him after his son’s sudden death. We were all shocked, but now nothing is left,” said Gopal.“Kuldeep was very close to his sister Kavita,” said a family member. “The family had plans for Kavita’s marriage once Kuldeep’s studies ended.”