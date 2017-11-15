Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab, November 15: The smog in Delhi has increased to a severe level and one of the main reasons behind it is the stubble burning in various areas. The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today said that farmers cannot give up crop residue burning completely till the time they are provided viable solutions.

The above statement came into light a day after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss air pollution and stubble burning.

Mr.Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr.Kejriwal doesn’t understand this problem: Punjab CM Capt.Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/GRVagE7NpX — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

A solution is important to stop the problem of stubble burning and Amarinder Singh said that the state government was looking for solutions for this problem.

Amarinder Singh further mentioned that we are spreading awareness among farmers in order to stop stubble burning as farmers are the worst affected by the air pollution triggered by such burning. He said that we cannot expect them to completely give up burning crop residue since it is a matter of their livelihood and survival.

I fail to understand why the Delhi chief minister is trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be meaningless and futile: Captain Amarinder Singh #AirPollution #StubbleBurning (File pic) pic.twitter.com/hqsQ0rY174 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

Amarinder Singh urged that the Aam Aadmi Party government must refrain from trying to politicize such a serious issue. He said that why Arvind Kejriwal was trying to force as he knows very well that any such discussion on the issue would be meaningless and futile. So, Amarinder singh refused to have a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal regarding this serious issue.

A suggestion was given by Amarinder Singh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal could be given to farmers so that they can manage the crop residue scientifically.