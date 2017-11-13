Delhi fog: Supreme Court to hear plea today, air quality remains hazardous, schools reopen

New Delhi, November 13: As the national capital suffers under the blanket smog, the Supreme Court would hear a fresh plea today. The plea would be seeking measures to curb the rising pollution in Delhi as well as the national capital region -NCR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will be hearing the plea.

The bench has considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor seeking a solution for the rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Delhi including Haryana and Punjab.

These are the main reasons which led to a dangerous rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its nearby areas.

Even after a weeks time, the city had continued to suffer the ill effects of air pollution levels.

Reportedly, 69 train services have been delayed and 22 trains were rescheduled and eight trains were cancelled.

Schools have been reopened after one week due to severe smog in and around the Delhi-NCR. Common people, as well as students, were seen wearing masks to prevent inhaling toxic air.

The schools were reopened according to a mass opinion of teachers that ‘collective efforts must be made, closing schools not a solution’.

The latest Air Quality Index (AQI) shows that the severity is still existing the same.

The levels of PM 2.5 in various parts of the city is 523 in Mandir Marg, 510 in Anand Vihar, 743 in Punjabi Bagh and 420 in Shadipur – 420.

According to the Air Quality Index, this pollution levels fall under the ‘Hazardous’ category.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the air pollution levels hiked tremendously in Delhi. The environmental agencies consider this air is bad if inhaled even by healthy people.

As surface wind would gain momentum, there may be some relief in the situation, informed the Pollution monitoring authorities.

It was even predicted that there is a possibility of rains on November 14.