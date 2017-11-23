Delhi: Four-year-old boy booked for sexually harassing classmate in school

Delhi, November 23 : Shocking reports, 4 year old boy has been caught after he allegedly sexually assaulted a classmate on the premises of Delhi`s Maxfort School in Dwarka.

parents had filed a case against the boy,the incident reveals while the girl had complained of pain in her private parts after coming back from school on Friday, last week, and the next day broke her silence on the assault.

According to reports, The girl stated that the brutal incident took place during school hours where in one boy of her class opened her pants, and put his finger inside her private parts.

she was so disturbed and she tried to push the boy away and could not ask for help as no staff member was around.

Accusing the school management of laxity, the parents have alleged that a school teacher and school coordinator, on being told about the incident, feigned ignorance and offered no concrete assistance.

The school principal too did not provide any relief, and further refused to divulge details of the accused student.

Reports from Doctors at Rockland Hospital examined the victim and confirmed it to be a case of sexual assault, the parents lodged a complaint at the Dwarka Police Station.