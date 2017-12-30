Delhi gears up for a safe New Year’s Eve

New Delhi , Dec 30: Taking the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire into account, the Delhi Police is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and security of the people on the New Year’s Eve.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, B K Singh on Friday said that they are visiting various eateries and restaurants in Delhi to guide them on various safety measures.

“We expect a large number of people would be visiting eateries and pubs on December 31. Keeping in view what happened in Mumbai, we have to be extra cautious. We are intimating all outlets to take extra precautions. We are also visiting certain places and guiding them on safety measures”, Singh told ANI.

He said that the police would be deployed at various places and even traffic police has been guided to look for the drunk driving cases.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills area claimed 14 lives.

The inferno reportedly had broken out at the ‘1 Above’ rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area. (ANI)