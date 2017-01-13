Delhi: Get ready for unmatchable fun at ‘World Children Expo’

New Delhi, Jan 13: With SheikhChilli, Mahayodha Kisna, Angry Birds, Pokemon, and the legendary character Chotta Bheem as show stoppers, the sixth edition of ‘World Children Expo’ (WCE), is all set to enthrall kids and their families.

This edition of this mega expo, conceptualized by Creative Children Media, will be organised on January 14 and January 15 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

The exposition has been planned for children of all ages, parents, grandparents and even for prospective parents as there will be something for anyone and everyone who cares about the needs of young children.

It can be a perfect weekend splash where children can unravel unlimited fun by meeting their favourite cartoon characters, being a part of exciting activities and winning some amazing prizes.

“WCE has been a huge success and now we are extremely delighted to organise the 6th edition for all the children. This platform solely aims to entertain and educate all children. We are most fortunate to have the patronage of Discovery Kids for the third time at WCE,” World Children Expo Founder Rahul Gupta said.

“Our entertainment is way different than a regular carnival for children as its a mecca for next gen fun and the old age cultural phenomenons for kids,” he said.

“Our event this year will focus on the revival of the age old Indian games for kids. With the inclusion of Team Indus which is our newest brand partner, we will get space exploration education for the first time in India. In 2017 we will be launching three new concept events for kids,” he added.

This gala event will entertain and educate kids through various interesting and engaging programmes, making it a fun filled day for all of them. It will attract children with a ‘Discovery Kids Zone’ featuring Sheikh Chilli and Mahayodha kisna, fun activities at the ‘CocoFly Zone’, the ‘Goolahan Art Zone’ and, ‘Chakpak Tattoo Zone’.

Kids will also learn about India’s first mission to moon with ‘Team Indus’, and get to enjoy age old games like ‘Poshampa’, ‘Staapu’ ( Hopscotch) and more.

–IANS