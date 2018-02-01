Delhi gets a whiff of fresh air from the budget

New Delhi, February 01: Delhi’s worsening air quality has garnered a special mention in the Union Budget of 2018-19. Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget, announced on Thursday, has made provisions to tackle stubble burning in the outskirts of Delhi and to mitigate the swelling air pollution in the city.

The Stubble burning in the adjoining states of the Delhi-NCR is the major reason behind the blanketing smog that Delhi has been experiencing in the last few months. The Finance Minister has announced to provide subsidize machinery to manage the agricultural waste.

The Finance Minister assured assistance to the Government of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT), from where the air pollution stemmed.

“The air pollution level in Delhi and National Capital Region is a cause for concern. A special scheme will be implemented to support Government of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCT to address it and subsidize machinery for management of crop residue,” Jaitley said in the Parliament.

This decision is expected to come as relief to the dwellers of Delhi where the air pollution level hit a new high this winter. The thick carpet of smog was created when the crop incineration smoke was combined with no-wind cold weather conditions.