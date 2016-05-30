Delhi gets rain, respite from heat for two days more

New Delhi, May 30: Delhi residents on Monday got a respite from the hot weather due to intermittent pre-monsoon showers and weather analysts predict this situation will continue for two days at least.

As per weather analysts, cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana and Pakistan has an effect extending till eastern India.

“Light rain shower are expected till Tuesday. If the western winds continue bringing moisture, then it may extend till Wednesday. However, from June 1- 2 the weather in Delhi would start becoming dry till the normal monsoon arrives by June 30,” private weather forecaster Skymet’s director Mahesh Palawat told IANS.

As per weather, analysts the temperature may rise up to 40-41 degrees Celsius after Wednesday.

The temperature on Monday was 32.4 degrees Celsius. “The city witnessed 4.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 p.m. on Sunday and 8.30 a.m. on Monday,” an official of India Meteorological Department told IANS.

Besides Delhi, this pattern will prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa and parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The northeastern states would continue receiving pre-monsoon rain showers till the normal monsoon arrives between June 12 and 14.

“Temporary pre-monsoon rain showers will merge in the normal monsoon in northeastern states. The coastal region of West Bengal would, however, turn dry from Wednesday onwards,” Palawat said.