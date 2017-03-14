Delhi-Girl-Natasha-Sehgal-sets-stage-on-fire-with-her-voice-and-songs

New Delhi , Mar. 14: The national capital recently witnessed young and talented Natasha Sehgal setting the stage her fire, armed with her voice.

This International Women’s Day, she took the stage at The Piano Man Jazz Club here to enchant the crowd with songs by some iconic women, such as Amy Winehouse, Adele, Rihanna and Beyonce.

Being born into a deeply musically inclined family, Natasha’s interest in music and creativity began at a very early age. Her childhood heroes included legends like Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra and she was instantly taken by the magic of Jazz and Blues.

Over the years Natasha developed her own vocal style which is soulful, strong and incredibly unique thanks to a myriad of influences. Her story then took her straight on to the screens in homes around the country when she shone bright as a Finalist on ‘The Stage 2’ on Colors Infinity.

Speaking about her experience , Natasha said, “I cannot describe the confidence and strength that the judges gave me throughout the phases of the show. It has been such a defining experience in my life and I am so thankful to have been around at a time when such great platforms are highlighting English singing amid Bollywood-dominated content.”

“It had been a dream of mine to perform at The Piano Man and I am ecstatic to see that become reality” said Natasha about her performance, which was accompanied by Sara Nishka Doyle on piano and Ishwar Dixit and Sayan Sinha on guitars. (ANI)