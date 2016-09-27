Delhi government provides 1 crore to family of stabbed school teacher

NewDelhi,Sept27:The Delhi government will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of a school teacher stabbed to death by two of his students, it was announced on Tuesday.

The teacher, Mukesh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was attacked.

“There can be no compensation for the family’s agony… The government will give Rs 1 crore to his family as immediate financial assistance,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia visited Mukesh Kumar at the hospital on Monday night and spoke to the doctors.

“Our government respects teachers and believes that the contribution of a teacher is just as important as that of a soldier serving at the border,” he added.

Mukesh Kumar, a government school teacher at Nangloi here, was stabbed on Monday by two Class XII students in front of their classmates for allegedly rusticating them for low attendance.