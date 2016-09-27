Delhi government provides 1 crore to family of stabbed school teacher

September 27, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Sept27:The Delhi government will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of a school teacher stabbed to death by two of his students, it was announced on Tuesday.

The teacher, Mukesh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was attacked.

“There can be no compensation for the family’s agony… The government will give Rs 1 crore to his family as immediate financial assistance,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia visited Mukesh Kumar at the hospital on Monday night and spoke to the doctors.

“Our government respects teachers and believes that the contribution of a teacher is just as important as that of a soldier serving at the border,” he added.

Mukesh Kumar, a government school teacher at Nangloi here, was stabbed on Monday by two Class XII students in front of their classmates for allegedly rusticating them for low attendance.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top