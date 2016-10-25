Delhi : Government to develop Yamuna riverfront at a cost of Rs 200 crore

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The Delhi government said on Tuesday that it will develop five kilometres of riverfront along the Yamuna at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said this would happen upstream of Wazirabad in north Delhi. He said the project would be completed in three phases.

“No concrete material or any technology that can damage ecology of the area will be used for the riverfront development. Only bamboo and wooden structures will be installed,” he said.

Mishra said under the first phase, boating and canoeing facilities would be provided to people and approach paths would be developed.

“The first phase will be completed by June next year. The complete project will take around one and a half years,” he added.

Under the project, wetlands and green trails are also proposed to be developed in the area apart from providing facilities like boating, rowing and canoeing.

The visual model of the project will be unveiled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2, he added.

–IANS