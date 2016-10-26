Delhi govt school teacher crushed by speeding truck

New Delhi,Oct: A 26-year-old government school teacher was crushed on Tuesday by a speeding truck near Kadipur village of North West Delhi, police said.

The teacher, Manish, died on the spot as his Scooty was first hit by a car coming from behind and then a speeding truck, also coming from the same direction, overran the two-wheeler.

Manish worked as a teacher in Kadipur village and was known as ‘Monu Master’ in the area. He was returning home from his school when the incident took place, a police officer said.

Drivers of both car and truck, however, managed to escape.

“We have registered a case against both the drivers in Jafarpur Police Station and the follow-up action has begun,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Kumar said.