Delhi HC allows Ajay Chautala to attend son’s marriage functions

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed INLD leader Ajay Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers recruitment scam, to attend the marriage functions of his son.

Justice Vipin Sanghi allowed Ajay Chautala’s plea to attend ‘roka’ and engagement ceremony of his son and MP Dushyant Chautala, to be held at different locations in Sirsa and Gurgaon.

The court asked Chautala to surrender before the jail authorities on January 5, 2017. On November 28, he was granted parole till January 5 to maintain social ties by the court, but was restricted from moving out of Delhi.

Chautala, through his advocate Amit Sahni, approached the court seeking modification of the order to attend marriage functions in Haryana.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court sentenced 55 people for committing irregularities in the recruitment of 3,032 junior basic trained teachers in Haryana in 2000. Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay were among those who were convicted.

The Chautalas were awarded ten years jail term by a trial court and the High Court had on March 5, 2015 upheld their jail term. The Supreme Court in 2015 had also dismissed their appeals against conviction and sentencing.

–IANS

