Delhi HC grants stay on criminal proceedings against Babul SuPriyo

New Delhi, March 20: The Delhi High Court has granted stay on criminal proceedings against Union minister Babul SuPriyo. A case was filed in connection with the TMC MLA Mohua Moitra.

Babul SuPriyo is the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. On Friday Babul Supriyo said that he will act as per law, relating to the arrest warrant announced against him on a grievance filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Mahua Moitra.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Alipore issued an arrest warrant Supriyo on a complaint filed by Moitra alleging he insulted her modesty during a live TV show on 10th March.

Supriyo said that Moitra was making useless allegations him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a TV show and he just asked her if she was high on Mahua (an alcoholic drink).

HC grants stay on criminal proceedings against Union minister @SuPriyoBabul in connection with case filed by TMC MLA Mohua Moitra.