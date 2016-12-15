Delhi HC lawyer daily domestic abuse of daughters for want of son

December 15, 2016 | By :
Representational picture.

NEW DELHI,Dec15: A Delhi High Court lawyer thrashes his wife and daughter while shouting abuses in a disturbing video filmed by another daughter and given to the police this week.
In the one-minute video, the lawyer hits his daughter and as she falls to the ground, he drags her and keeps raining blows.

The family lives in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, one of the more upscale neighbourhoods of the city.

The man’s wife has alleged that he beat her regularly in 15 years of marriage, and did not spare his daughters either. He allegedly assaulted her because she didn’t give birth to a son.

Both children study at a private school in south Delhi.

