Delhi HC set aside JNU’s stance against 15 students who supported Afzal Guru, raising anti national slogans

New Delhi, October 12: The disciplinary action taken by JNU has been set aside by the Delhi High Court on Thursday. In connection with a controversial event on 9 February 2016, JNU had taken action against 15 students including ex-JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar.

To be decided afresh after allowing the students to inspect the records and hearing them, Justice VK Rao remanded the issue back to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

JNU’s appellate authority had been asked by the court to pass a reasoned order within six weeks of hearing the students. It included Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, for whom the varsity did not give them an opportunity to defend themselves against the charge of indiscipline.

Ranging from rustication for a few semesters to withdrawal of hostel facilities, the students in their pleas had challenged their punishment.

Till December this year, the appellate authority of the university had rusticated Umar from JNU. Meanwhile, Bhattacharya had been asked to be out of the varsity for five years.

In connection with the February 9 event on the campus, Kanhaiya, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in sedition case. The event was against hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Anti-national slogans were allegedly raised during the event.

Later they were granted bail. Charge sheet in the case has not yet been filed.