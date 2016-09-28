Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain alleges conspiracy behind income tax notice

New Delhi, Sep 28: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday alleged a BJP conspiracy behind the income tax notice issued to him regarding three companies in which he was an investor.

“Everyone knows it. It is a conspiracy. On Friday, the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) is going to make a major revelation which will expose those behind the conspiracy,” Jain said.

Kejriwal defended Jain on Tuesday and said his ministers were being framed in false cases due to a political conspiracy.

Jain said he had resigned from all the posts of the three companies before fighting the Delhi elections.

“My investments were from 2007 to 2012-13. I resigned from all posts of the three companies in July 2013 as I was entering active politics. After that I was involved in no activity related to those companies,” he said.

“I have shown all my investments in my election affidavits as well,” he added.

Jain said he has received four copies of the income tax notice.

“My father was made to receive one copy and my office received another. Also, two notices were sent by post. I don’t understand who is monitoring this and why so many copies are being sent to just summon me,” he said.

Jain, who holds six portfolios, has been summoned by the income tax department for questioning regarding three companies in which he was an investor.