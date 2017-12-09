Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain calls Max Hospital a habitual offender.

New Delhi, Dec 9: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday dubbed Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital as ‘habitual offender’.

Jain’s comment comes a day after the hospital’s license was cancelled as it falsely declared a newborn dead and gave it away to the parents in a packet.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, “Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh has become a habitual offender, we had no option but to cancel their license”.

“Mistakes have happened but nothing of this sort. There have been several other complaints against Max hospital but this was the most outrageous one, we cannot tolerate open loot and criminal negligence,” he said.

Jain further added that his government took the decision after proper consideration.

Yesterday, Jain told media, “We cannot tolerate criminal negligence of any sort. This is unacceptable. Delhi government cancels the licence of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect. The hospital will not function henceforth.”

The Delhi minister added that the patients already admitted to the hospital will be provided with an option to continue their treatment or shift to another hospital.

However, the hospital is not allowed to admit any new patients from now onwards, he opined.

The Max Hospital had declared the baby dead along with his still-born twin, however, he was found alive when he was being taken for cremation.

The father of the children had accused the hospital of deliberately declaring the baby dead and trying to get rid of him after he told the authorities that he will not be able to afford Rs 1 lakh per day for their treatment. (ANI)