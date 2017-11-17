Delhi High Court allows to conduct half-marathon after organizers promise to handle emergencies

New Delhi, November 17: The Delhi High Court granted permission on Thursday for the Airtel half-marathon that is schedule don November 19. The Delhi High Court dismissed plea that was filed by the Indian Medical Association to postpone the event due to the pollution in the city.

The court gave nod to go-head with the event after the organizers Procam International said that they were well-equipped to handle any medical emergency occurring due to the pollution. The organizers further mentioned that they would be setting up two medical camps at the event with 75 doctors, 100 nurses and 50 physiotherapists.

International elite athletes will run the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. Inspite of the Pollution. That’s tough! — Geetanjali Kirloskar (@GeetanjaliKir) November 17, 2017

Procam International said that they would install 12 water stations and around one lakh mineral water bottles will be available for the participants. According to sources, Procam Joint Managing Director Vivek Singh said that we are going to wash the entire route with salt mixed with effluent-treated water to absorb particulate matter.

Procam International also told the court that they would refund any participant who wishes to withdraw from the marathon. The race route will be closed to traffic from at least 10 hours before the start of the event.

In the half-marathon race, 2017 Boston Marathon and world champion Geoffrey Kirui, 10,000m Olympic gold medalist and world champion Almaz Ayana. Almaz Ayana has the world record at 10,000 meters and will be making her debut over 13.1 miles. The winners will be given a prize money of $27,000.