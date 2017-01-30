Delhi High Court appoints Justice Vikramajit Sen as DDCA administrator

New Delhi, Jan. 30: The Delhi High Court on Monday appointed Justice Vikramajit Sen as administrator of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). He will replace Justice Mukul Mudgal.

Justice Sen will call a meeting to reconstitute the DDCA working committee and the sports committee.

“Articles of Association of the DDCA to be amended by incorporating age and tenure clause, reconstitution of Sports Committee and Affiliated units, etc,” the court said.

The court also directed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to be on the board and be an external auditor to audit DDCA accounts from 2012 to 2015.

The court had last year in November suspended DDCA’s decision to remove three selectors appointed by Justice Mudgal.

The court had also asked the DDCA to clear all dues within 48 hours to cricketers, who are presently active. (ANI)