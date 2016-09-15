Delhi High Court to decide today on summons for Smriti Irani over false information on educational qualification

New Delhi, September 15: A Delhi court will today pronounce its order on whether to summon Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on a complaint filed against her for allegedly giving false information regarding her academic qualifications.

Irani had given information about her educational qualifications in affidavits to the Election Commission to contest various elections.

In June last year, a case was filed by freelance writer Ahmed Khan, who accused Irani of providing contradictory affidavits about her educational qualifications during different elections.

Khan’s lawyer had informed the court that Irani, in her affidavit for 2004 Lok Sabha elections, stated her educational qualification as B.A. from Delhi University (school of correspondence).

However, while filing affidavit in her Rajya Sabhanomination papers from Gujarat in 2011, she said her highest educational qualification was B.com, Part 1 (correspondence course) from Delhi University.