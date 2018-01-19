Delhi High Court denies interim relief to 20 disqualified MLAs

New Delhi, Jan 19: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday evening refused to grant interim relief to the 20 party legislators, disqualified for allegedly holding offices of profit.

Crying foul over the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommending the disqualification of its 20 MLAs from the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the due course has not been adopted in the matter.

Talking to ANI, the party’s MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said, “I want to ask if people from constituencies of these 21 MLAs have seen them utilising government facilities like car, house or salary. No hearing has been held before EC until now.”

In a big setback to the AAP, the ECI on Friday recommended to the President that 20 of its MLAs be disqualified for holding ‘office of profit’.