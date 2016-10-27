Delhi High Court dismisses Tata’s plea against auction of Taj Mansingh Hotel

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of Tata group-run Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs the luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel, challenging auctioning of the property by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

A division bench of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Pratibha Rani dismissed the plea, which ws an appeal against a single judge order upholding the hotel’s auction.

On September 25, a single judge had dismissed an IHCL suit to renew its licence and upheld the NDMC’s decision to auction the property.

The property, owned by NDMC, was given to IHCL on a 33-year lease that had ended in 2011. IHCL has been since managing the property on several extensions it has got.