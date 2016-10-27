Delhi High Court dismisses Tata’s plea against auction of Taj Mansingh Hotel

October 27, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of Tata group-run Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs the luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel, challenging auctioning of the property by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

A division bench of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Pratibha Rani dismissed the plea, which ws an appeal against a single judge order upholding the hotel’s auction.

On September 25, a single judge had dismissed an IHCL suit to renew its licence and upheld the NDMC’s decision to auction the property.

The property, owned by NDMC, was given to IHCL on a 33-year lease that had ended in 2011. IHCL has been since managing the property on several extensions it has got.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI
AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar
Barring women from Territorial Army ultra vires the Constitution: Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court allows to conduct half-marathon after organizers promise to handle emergencies
Delhi HC calls for change in mindset, urges Indian Navy to give another posting to sailor who was sacked after undergoing sex change surgery
Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi HC trashes Subramaniam Swamy’s plea for CBI investigation
Top