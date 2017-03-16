Delhi High Court dismisses Zakir Naik’s plea

New Delhi, March 16: The Delhi High Court dismissed controversial Islamic leader Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation’s (IRF) plea challenging the Centre’s decision to ban the organisation and freezing of accounts on Thursday.

The High Court perceived that the Central Government’s decision to ban Zakir Naik’s organisation was taken to safeguard sovereignty and integrity of India.

“Immediate action appears to have been taken in the interest of integrity and public order maintenance,” the High Court observed.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sufficient material for ban the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), the Court also said.

The Central government had banned the Islamic Research Foundation for 5 years under the anti-terror laws, on November 15, 2016.

On November 17, Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification banning Islamic Research Foundation under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The MHA showed confidential documents to the court on the basis of which the decision was taken.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later followed up with raids on Islamic Research Foundation’s premises in Mumbai on November 19, 2016.

Zakir Naik has allegedly made many provocative speeches and had engaged in terror propaganda, according to the Home Ministry.

The Maharashtra Police has also registered criminal cases against Zakir Naik for his alleged involvement in the radicalisation of youths and luring them into terrorist activities, one official said.

Zakir Naik came under the eye of the security agencies after Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Daily Star’ reported that one of the perpetrators of the July 1, 2016, terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook in 2015 quoting Zakir Naik.

In February, the Enforcement Department had arrested Aamir Gazdar, a close aide of Zakir Naik, in connection with the money laundering case. The central probe agency had registered a criminal case against Naik and others in

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case against Zakir Naik and others in December 2016 after taking cognisance of a National Investigation Agency complaint under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Zakir Naik (51) is said to be staying in Saudi Arabia to evade arrest after some perpetrators of the Dhaka terror strike last year claimed that they were inspired by him.