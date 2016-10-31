At Delhi High Court event, Kejriwal says judges phones are tapped, Government promptly denies

Delhi, Oct 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegation at an event commemorating the 50th year anniversary of Delhi HC attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that judges’ phones are tapped, was rebutted by the government at the same platform.

The Delhi Chief Minister, alleging government interference in judges’ appointments, said at a function: “I heard that judges phones are being tapped and they are afraid to talk. This is wrong and must not be allowed.”

This prompted immediate response from Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who said: “I have been Communication Minister for two years and I completely deny that phones of judges are tapped at all.”

Prasad also asserted that the commitment of his government to the independence of the judiciary is “complete and irrefutable.”