Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre and Delhi University over LLB seat row

New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court today issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi University (DU) and the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the plea seeking direction to not reduce the LLB seats in the university.

According to the decision taken by the BCI and the Faculty of Law, the University of Delhi will only admit 1,440 students to its LLB programme from the next academic session i.e. 2017- 2018. The current intake of students is 2,310. The next date of hearing is June 5.

Last year, the DU students protested after reports surfaced on the suggestion by the BCI to trim down the number of seats for admission to the 2016-17 batches for LLB seats at the three law centers. Since 2014, the Law faculty has been in trouble with the BCI for not following the council’s rules regarding infrastructure and student intake. (ANI)