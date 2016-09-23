Delhi High Court okays WhatsApp privacy policy

New Delhi, Sep 23: In other news, the Delhi High Court has reportedly okayed WhatsApp’s new privacy policy under which the company will share some user data, including phone number of a user, with its parent company Facebook.

According to PTI, the court has asked WhatsApp to not share any user data, which was generated before September 25, with Facebook. It has also told WhatsApp that data of any user who deletes his or her WhatsApp account before September 25 will have to be deleted from WhatsApp servers.