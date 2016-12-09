Delhi High Court pained over missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

New Delhi, December 9: The Delhi High Court on Friday said it was pained over the failure to trace missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and said it wanted his anguished mother to get her son back.

“If we imagine the worst, something has to be found out… We are pained that the missing person has not been found. We are only interested that he comes home and the mother gets her son back,” said Justice G.S. Sistani and Justice Vinod Goel.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmed’s mother that her son be produce by police and the Delhi government before the court.

Ahmed, 27, a first year M.Sc. student, went missing from his Jawaharlal Nehru University hostel on the night of October 14-15, allegedly after a row with members of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said it had taken various steps to locate Ahmed but had failed. It said it will continue the search.

On the last date of hearing, the court asked police to explain why “crucial details” of Ahmed being beaten up and taken to hospital and the injuries sustained by him were missing from its status report.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Crime Branch, told the court that a scuffle took place that night between Ahmed and Vikrant Kumar and other students.

These student had come to Ahmed’s room to campaign for the election of the Mess Secretary. Ahmed allegedly slapped Vikrant and got beaten up.

Mehra told the court that Ahmed was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for examination and from the statements recorded by witnesses and others there was no visible injury nor did he complain of any discomfort.

“It is evident Ahmed did not suffer any visible bodily injury. After a meeting of the Emergency Committee (where he was expelled from the hostel for slapping Vikrant), Ahmed along with Qasim (his roommate) went back to their room,” the police told the court.

When Qasim put his hand on Ahmed’s neck, he complained of pain.

“Qasim approached hostel wardens and suggested that Ahmed should be examined in a hospital. Thereafter, an ambulance was called and Ahmed was taken to Safdarjung Hospital,” said police.

The police also told the court that after reaching the hospital, Ahmed refused to undergo any treatment and also did not want to return to JNU.

After reaching JNU, Qasim gave medicines to Ahmed as instructed by his mother but Ahmed did not sleep throughout the night, said police.

Police had earlier told the court that since 2012 Ahmed was suffering from depression and was under medication and that this could be the reason for his disappearance.

The court has posted the matter for December 14. IANS